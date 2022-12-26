Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] Revenue clocked in at $104.40 million, down -97.52% YTD: What’s Next?

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: METX] price surged by 2.31 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on September 20, 2022 that Meten Holding Group Ltd. Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (“Meten Holding Group” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: METX), an omnichannel training company headquartered in China providing language and workplace training services and actively developing metaverse, blockchain and cryptocurrency mining businesses, today announced that the Company received a written notification (the “Notification Letter”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on September 16, 2022, notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq.

Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share, and Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Based on the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares for the 30 consecutive business days from August 4, 2022 to September 15, 2022, the Company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement.

A sum of 108653 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 227.84K shares. Meten Holding Group Ltd. shares reached a high of $0.1948 and dropped to a low of $0.1822 until finishing in the latest session at $0.19.

The average equity rating for METX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meten Holding Group Ltd. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for METX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66.

METX Stock Performance Analysis:

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.13. With this latest performance, METX shares dropped by -19.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for METX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.66 for Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2474, while it was recorded at 0.1909 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4677 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Meten Holding Group Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] shares currently have an operating margin of -50.13 and a Gross Margin at +31.51. Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.72.

Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. [METX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 10.20% of METX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of METX stocks are: EMPERY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 577,231, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.84% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 330,504 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61000.0 in METX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $14000.0 in METX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meten Holding Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Meten Holding Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:METX] by around 1,067,583 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 65,831 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 54,975 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,078,439 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. METX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,067,583 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 65,303 shares during the same period.