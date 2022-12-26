Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO] moved down -0.18: Why It’s Important

Meridian Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ: VIVO] loss -0.18% or -0.06 points to close at $33.20 with a heavy trading volume of 143130 shares. The company report on December 12, 2022 that Meridian Bioscience Announces Anticipated Closing Date of the Pending Merger.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO), a leading global provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, announced that it has entered into a side letter with the buyer, setting the closing date of Meridian’s pending merger for January 31, 2023.

As previously disclosed, on July 7, 2022, Meridian, entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with SD Biosensor, Inc., (“SDB”), Columbus Holding Company (“Parent”), and Madeira Acquisition Corp., a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Parent (“Merger Sub”, and together with SDB and Parent, the “Parent Parties,” and each individually a “Parent Party”). The Merger Agreement provides, among other things, that, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement and in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Ohio General Corporation Law, Merger Sub will merge with and into Meridian (the “Merger”), with Meridian surviving the Merger as a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Parent.

It opened the trading session at $33.09, the shares rose to $33.33 and dropped to $33.09, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VIVO points out that the company has recorded 4.76% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -69.65% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 423.05K shares, VIVO reached to a volume of 143130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIVO shares is $34.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIVO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Meridian Bioscience Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Meridian Bioscience Inc. stock. On May 01, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for VIVO shares from 15 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meridian Bioscience Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIVO in the course of the last twelve months was 19.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

Trading performance analysis for VIVO stock

Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, VIVO shares gained by 3.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.16 for Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.16, while it was recorded at 33.14 for the last single week of trading, and 30.15 for the last 200 days.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.81 and a Gross Margin at +56.56. Meridian Bioscience Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.75.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.30.

Meridian Bioscience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meridian Bioscience Inc. go to 17.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO]

There are presently around $1,344 million, or 93.20% of VIVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIVO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,320,275, which is approximately 1.329% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,928,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $163.62 million in VIVO stocks shares; and IMPACTIVE CAPITAL LP, currently with $95.77 million in VIVO stock with ownership of nearly -33.26% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meridian Bioscience Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Meridian Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ:VIVO] by around 9,880,559 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 13,813,054 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 16,787,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,481,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIVO stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,025,040 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 3,834,305 shares during the same period.