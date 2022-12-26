MercadoLibre Inc. [MELI] is -34.86% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MercadoLibre Inc. [NASDAQ: MELI] gained 0.58% on the last trading session, reaching $878.32 price per share at the time. The company report on November 28, 2022 that Mercado Livre detaches itself from the market and grows 19% on Black Friday 2022.

Gross revenue of Brazilian e-commerce fell 23% on Friday, compared to 2021, according to analysis by NielsenIQ|Ebit.

Seller preparation, with a wide mix of categories, and ecosystem efficiency boosted the results of the largest e-commerce in Latin America.

MercadoLibre Inc. represents 50.33 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $43.92 billion with the latest information. MELI stock price has been found in the range of $853.08 to $879.73.

If compared to the average trading volume of 634.85K shares, MELI reached a trading volume of 287854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MercadoLibre Inc. [MELI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MELI shares is $1278.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MELI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for MercadoLibre Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $2000 to $1250. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for MercadoLibre Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2100, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on MELI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MercadoLibre Inc. is set at 39.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for MELI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 67.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for MELI in the course of the last twelve months was 27.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for MELI stock

MercadoLibre Inc. [MELI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.07. With this latest performance, MELI shares dropped by -8.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MELI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.23 for MercadoLibre Inc. [MELI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 895.08, while it was recorded at 882.37 for the last single week of trading, and 893.70 for the last 200 days.

MercadoLibre Inc. [MELI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MercadoLibre Inc. [MELI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.36 and a Gross Margin at +41.16. MercadoLibre Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00.

MercadoLibre Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at MercadoLibre Inc. [MELI]

There are presently around $35,977 million, or 84.70% of MELI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MELI stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 5,783,235, which is approximately 6.585% of the company’s market cap and around 8.04% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 3,241,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.85 billion in MELI stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.57 billion in MELI stock with ownership of nearly -2.988% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MercadoLibre Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 390 institutional holders increased their position in MercadoLibre Inc. [NASDAQ:MELI] by around 3,710,232 shares. Additionally, 404 investors decreased positions by around 2,879,634 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 34,370,747 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,960,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MELI stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,026,449 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 361,874 shares during the same period.