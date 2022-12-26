Market cap of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [WAB] reaches 18.20B – now what?

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [NYSE: WAB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.39% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.25%. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Wabtec’s Innovative Adaptive Wheel Slide Protection Solution Gains Certification.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Wabtec Corporation’s (NYSE: WAB) DistanceMaster solution took a major step toward improving braking performance for transit rail operators with the certification of the company’s adaptive wheel slide protection (WSP) technology. The solution addresses the wheel and rail adhesion bottleneck enabling transit systems to improve efficiency and increase network capacity.

The company obtained the conformity certifications (EN15595:2011 and EN15595:2018) and the Interoperability Constituent certification (as required by Technical Specifications for Interoperability) from RINA following extensive tests in laboratory and operational environments. Wabtec conducted the laboratory tests at Deutsche Bahn Systemtechnik’s accredited lab in Minden, Germany. The company also worked with Eurailtest, an accredited laboratory, to test the adaptive wheel slide protection technology in an operational environment on an SNCF Regiolis train.

Over the last 12 months, WAB stock rose by 11.84%. The one-year Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.21. The average equity rating for WAB stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.20 billion, with 181.30 million shares outstanding and 174.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 891.92K shares, WAB stock reached a trading volume of 389996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [WAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WAB shares is $104.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $113 to $94. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $101, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Overweight rating on WAB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for WAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for WAB in the course of the last twelve months was 25.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

WAB Stock Performance Analysis:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [WAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.25. With this latest performance, WAB shares gained by 0.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.13 for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [WAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.90, while it was recorded at 100.29 for the last single week of trading, and 91.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation Fundamentals:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

WAB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WAB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation go to 7.30%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [WAB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,594 million, or 94.70% of WAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WAB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,323,946, which is approximately 1.503% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,675,512 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 billion in WAB stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.17 billion in WAB stock with ownership of nearly -0.159% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 293 institutional holders increased their position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation [NYSE:WAB] by around 8,247,263 shares. Additionally, 357 investors decreased positions by around 8,003,194 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 148,875,650 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,126,107 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WAB stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,149,100 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 1,024,763 shares during the same period.