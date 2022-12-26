Market cap of Webster Financial Corporation [WBS] reaches 8.05B – now what?

Webster Financial Corporation [NYSE: WBS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.02% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.01%. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 7.50 Percent.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, announced today that it has raised its prime lending rate to 7.50 percent from 7.00 percent, effective Dec. 15, 2022.

About WebsterWebster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank Division. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country’s largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with $69.1 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

Over the last 12 months, WBS stock dropped by -15.47%. The one-year Webster Financial Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.3. The average equity rating for WBS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.05 billion, with 173.87 million shares outstanding and 172.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, WBS stock reached a trading volume of 524926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Webster Financial Corporation [WBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBS shares is $61.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Webster Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Webster Financial Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Webster Financial Corporation is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBS in the course of the last twelve months was 7.69.

WBS Stock Performance Analysis:

Webster Financial Corporation [WBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.01. With this latest performance, WBS shares dropped by -12.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.65 for Webster Financial Corporation [WBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.86, while it was recorded at 46.07 for the last single week of trading, and 48.92 for the last 200 days.

WBS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Webster Financial Corporation go to 19.40%.

Webster Financial Corporation [WBS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,104 million, or 87.90% of WBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,679,692, which is approximately 0.661% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,111,881 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $799.64 million in WBS stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $407.51 million in WBS stock with ownership of nearly 2.172% of the company’s market capitalization.

194 institutional holders increased their position in Webster Financial Corporation [NYSE:WBS] by around 7,843,496 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 8,129,731 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 136,041,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,014,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBS stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,164,528 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 1,852,948 shares during the same period.