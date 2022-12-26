Market cap of Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI] reaches 114.21M – now what?

Smith Micro Software Inc. [NASDAQ: SMSI] price surged by 1.48 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Smith Micro Celebrates 40 Years of Delivering Software Solutions to the Telecommunications Industry.

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (the “Company” or Smith Micro”) (NASDAQ: SMSI) is commemorating 40 years in business as a leading developer of innovative software solutions. Also celebrating his 40th anniversary as President, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Smith Micro is William W. Smith Jr., who co-founded the Company on November 30, 1982 with the vision of filling the need for cutting edge telecommunications software solutions that could automate manual tasks and respond quickly to changes dictated by rapidly evolving technology, connectivity, and business automation.

“A forty-year legacy as a technology company is a tremendous achievement, and a testament to our employees’ ability to continually innovate and evolve to remain at the vanguard of technological advances through their vision, creativity, and commitment,” said Smith. “Businesses want solutions that create value, spur growth, simplify processes, and are scalable, and that ultimately improve their results and the lives of their customers. Whether it’s delivering high-quality solutions like our market-leading SafePath® Digital Family Lifestyle™ platform, connecting people through our CommSuite® voice messaging platform, or helping to execute retail market strategies in the most innovative fashion with our ViewSpot® retail display management platform, Smith Micro has never lost sight of the need to deliver products that bring success and value to our customers, partners, shareholders, and the Company. And we will continue to innovate, adapt, and grow by doing exactly that in the future.”.

A sum of 144317 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 198.65K shares. Smith Micro Software Inc. shares reached a high of $2.06 and dropped to a low of $2.03 until finishing in the latest session at $2.06.

The one-year SMSI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 66.12. The average equity rating for SMSI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMSI shares is $6.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMSI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Smith Micro Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dawson James raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Smith Micro Software Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on SMSI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smith Micro Software Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

SMSI Stock Performance Analysis:

Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.49. With this latest performance, SMSI shares dropped by -6.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.40 for Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.17, while it was recorded at 2.05 for the last single week of trading, and 2.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Smith Micro Software Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.37 and a Gross Margin at +64.40. Smith Micro Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.99.

Smith Micro Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

SMSI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Smith Micro Software Inc. go to 10.75%.

Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19 million, or 16.90% of SMSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,262,809, which is approximately 4.088% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, holding 1,931,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.98 million in SMSI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.08 million in SMSI stock with ownership of nearly 2.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Smith Micro Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Smith Micro Software Inc. [NASDAQ:SMSI] by around 278,566 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 1,900,355 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 6,910,839 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,089,760 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMSI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 101,108 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 446,293 shares during the same period.