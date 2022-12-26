Market cap of LogicMark Inc. [LGMK] reaches 3.80M – now what?

LogicMark Inc. [NASDAQ: LGMK] gained 15.00% on the last trading session, reaching $0.46 price per share at the time. The company report on December 8, 2022 that LogicMark Announces Brady Farrell as New Vice President of Sales.

Mr. Farrell joins LogicMark with extensive sales experience at various MedTech firms. Most recently, he was vice president of sales at KBK Healthcare Consulting where he was responsible for the leadership and direction of key business partner engagements, business development and strategic planning. Prior to this role, Mr. Farrell served as sales director at Avinger Medical where he led a team of eight territory sales managers and clinical specialists. He also led a team of regional sales directors and clinical specialists during his role as Vice President of Sales at Monarch Medical Technologies prior to joining Avinger Medical. Mr. Farrell also worked as Regional Sales Director at Argon Medical Devices where he led a record-setting sales team of ten territory managers and clinical specialists. Prior to Argon Medical Devices, Mr. Farrell spent 14 years at 3M Healthcare as a Regional Sales Director where he built a record setting sales and clinical team of 14 sales and clinical specialists. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Communications at the University of Phoenix.

LogicMark Inc. represents 9.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.80 million with the latest information. LGMK stock price has been found in the range of $0.3975 to $0.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 32.51K shares, LGMK reached a trading volume of 107375 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LogicMark Inc. [LGMK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for LogicMark Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for LGMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

Trading performance analysis for LGMK stock

LogicMark Inc. [LGMK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.12. With this latest performance, LGMK shares dropped by -31.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.49 for LogicMark Inc. [LGMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6979, while it was recorded at 0.4197 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2110 for the last 200 days.

LogicMark Inc. [LGMK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LogicMark Inc. [LGMK] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.20 and a Gross Margin at +49.08. LogicMark Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -116.82.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.03.

LogicMark Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at LogicMark Inc. [LGMK]

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.70% of LGMK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LGMK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 275,503, which is approximately -13.313% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P., holding 134,496 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62000.0 in LGMK stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $34000.0 in LGMK stock with ownership of nearly 92.134% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LogicMark Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in LogicMark Inc. [NASDAQ:LGMK] by around 62,207 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 245,741 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 430,485 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 738,433 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LGMK stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,075 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 144,664 shares during the same period.