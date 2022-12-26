Market cap of Life Time Group Holdings Inc. [LTH] reaches 2.33B – now what?

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE: LTH] closed the trading session at $12.12 on 12/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.90, while the highest price level was $12.33. The company report on December 21, 2022 that Life Time Sets Date for 2023 New York City Triathlon: October 1.

Registration to Open in January.

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) today announced that the iconic New York City Triathlon will take place on Sunday, October 1, 2023. Registration will open in January.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -29.58 percent and weekly performance of -1.70 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 402.11K shares, LTH reached to a volume of 290669 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Life Time Group Holdings Inc. [LTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTH shares is $16.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on LTH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

LTH stock trade performance evaluation

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. [LTH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.70. With this latest performance, LTH shares dropped by -3.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.33 for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. [LTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.61, while it was recorded at 12.12 for the last single week of trading, and 13.04 for the last 200 days.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. [LTH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Life Time Group Holdings Inc. [LTH] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.11 and a Gross Margin at +15.39. Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.49.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. [LTH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,715 million, or 85.70% of LTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTH stocks are: LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 58,741,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; TPG GP A, LLC, holding 43,069,730 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $522.0 million in LTH stocks shares; and TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS, currently with $63.08 million in LTH stock with ownership of nearly 0.086% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Life Time Group Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Life Time Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE:LTH] by around 2,886,466 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 2,222,971 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 136,430,556 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,539,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTH stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,082,232 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 136,766 shares during the same period.