Market cap of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. [ARDC] reaches 269.71M – now what?

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. [NYSE: ARDC] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $11.77. The company report on December 16, 2022 that Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ares Capital Management II LLC today announced that monthly fund composition and performance data for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ARDC) as of November 30, 2022 is now available via www.arespublicfunds.com.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. stock has also loss -0.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ARDC stock has declined by -1.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.92% and lost -27.92% year-on date.

The market cap for ARDC stock reached $269.71 million, with 22.91 million shares outstanding and 22.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 88.69K shares, ARDC reached a trading volume of 144260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

ARDC stock trade performance evaluation

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. [ARDC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.51. With this latest performance, ARDC shares dropped by -2.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.30 for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. [ARDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.83, while it was recorded at 11.69 for the last single week of trading, and 12.75 for the last 200 days.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. [ARDC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $114 million, or 38.13% of ARDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARDC stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 1,221,293, which is approximately -3.849% of the company’s market cap and around 1.75% of the total institutional ownership; GUGGENHEIM CAPITAL LLC, holding 1,140,873 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.43 million in ARDC stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $12.22 million in ARDC stock with ownership of nearly -4.396% of the company’s market capitalization.

25 institutional holders increased their position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. [NYSE:ARDC] by around 364,095 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 494,356 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 8,847,829 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,706,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARDC stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 103,423 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 148,277 shares during the same period.