Market cap of Alithya Group Inc. [ALYA] reaches 194.80M – now what?

Alithya Group Inc. [NASDAQ: ALYA] price plunged by -0.67 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Alithya partners with Zscaler to bolster its network protection offering.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Partnership advances Alithya’s quest to develop cyber security solutions and expertise across all business segments.

Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) (“Alithya”) is pleased to announce its partnership with Zscaler, leveraging the world’s largest cloud-native cyber security platform to assist its clients in being more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure as they accelerate their digital transformation projects. This partnership enhances Alithya’s integrated cyber security offer that covers the entire IT value chain.

A sum of 145207 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 20.71K shares. Alithya Group Inc. shares reached a high of $1.52 and dropped to a low of $1.48 until finishing in the latest session at $1.49.

Guru’s Opinion on Alithya Group Inc. [ALYA]:

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Alithya Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Alithya Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alithya Group Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

ALYA Stock Performance Analysis:

Alithya Group Inc. [ALYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.61. With this latest performance, ALYA shares dropped by -14.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.76 for Alithya Group Inc. [ALYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7127, while it was recorded at 1.5000 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1363 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alithya Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alithya Group Inc. [ALYA] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.55 and a Gross Margin at +22.02. Alithya Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.55.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.50.

Alithya Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

ALYA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alithya Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

Alithya Group Inc. [ALYA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27 million, or 74.60% of ALYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALYA stocks are: CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP with ownership of 5,604,044, which is approximately 0.03% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; ANCORA ADVISORS, LLC, holding 2,543,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.79 million in ALYA stocks shares; and JARISLOWSKY, FRASER LTD, currently with $3.18 million in ALYA stock with ownership of nearly 4.937% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alithya Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Alithya Group Inc. [NASDAQ:ALYA] by around 109,237 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 567,913 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 17,309,087 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,986,237 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALYA stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 254,081 shares during the same period.