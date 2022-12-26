Market Analysts see Thomson Reuters Corporation [TRI] gaining to $126. Time to buy?

Thomson Reuters Corporation [NYSE: TRI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.17% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.27%. The company report on December 12, 2022 that Thomson Reuters and Blackstone Sign Definitive Agreement to Sell Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc to Microsoft.

– Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) today announced that it and certain investment funds affiliated with Blackstone have agreed to sell shares in London Stock Exchange Group plc (“LSEG”) that they co-own to Microsoft. Thomson Reuters plans to use the approximately $1B of gross proceeds from the transaction to pursue organic and inorganic opportunities in key growth segments and provide returns to shareholders. Closing of the transaction is subject to customary antitrust and regulatory approvals and is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2023.

In connection with the transaction, LSEG has agreed to amend the terms of contractual lock-up provisions previously agreed between LSEG and the Blackstone/Thomson Reuters entities that hold the LSEG shares. As a result of the amendment, the number of LSEG shares that the Blackstone/Thomson Reuters entities will be able to sell, in aggregate, between January 30, 2023 and January 29, 2024 will be unchanged and the number of LSEG shares that the Blackstone/Thomson Reuters entities will be able to sell between January 30, 2024 and January 29, 2025 will be reduced by half of the number of shares sold to Microsoft. The contractual lock-up provisions cease to apply after January 29, 2025.

Over the last 12 months, TRI stock dropped by -3.02%. The one-year Thomson Reuters Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.39. The average equity rating for TRI stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $53.70 billion, with 483.10 million shares outstanding and 155.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 510.00K shares, TRI stock reached a trading volume of 385096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Thomson Reuters Corporation [TRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRI shares is $116.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Thomson Reuters Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Thomson Reuters Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Thomson Reuters Corporation is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRI in the course of the last twelve months was 228.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TRI Stock Performance Analysis:

Thomson Reuters Corporation [TRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.27. With this latest performance, TRI shares dropped by -1.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.61 for Thomson Reuters Corporation [TRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.14, while it was recorded at 112.23 for the last single week of trading, and 106.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Thomson Reuters Corporation Fundamentals:

Thomson Reuters Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

TRI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Thomson Reuters Corporation go to 22.00%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation [TRI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,583 million, or 38.10% of TRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRI stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 15,554,880, which is approximately -3.549% of the company’s market cap and around 55.00% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 7,593,951 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $860.62 million in TRI stocks shares; and JARISLOWSKY, FRASER LTD, currently with $715.79 million in TRI stock with ownership of nearly -2.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Thomson Reuters Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Thomson Reuters Corporation [NYSE:TRI] by around 6,014,414 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 8,140,657 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 88,052,272 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,207,343 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRI stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 640,163 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 748,214 shares during the same period.