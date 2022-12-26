Market Analysts see Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH] falling to $38. Time to buy?

Syneos Health Inc. [NASDAQ: SYNH] price surged by 1.05 percent to reach at $0.37. The company report on December 13, 2022 that Syneos Health Extends Partnership with Medable.

Continued Collaboration Will Accelerate Bringing Clinical Trials Closer to the Patient.

A sum of 527358 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.43M shares. Syneos Health Inc. shares reached a high of $35.79 and dropped to a low of $35.00 until finishing in the latest session at $35.77.

The one-year SYNH stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.34. The average equity rating for SYNH stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYNH shares is $35.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYNH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Syneos Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $55 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Syneos Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $85 to $53, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on SYNH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Syneos Health Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYNH in the course of the last twelve months was 9.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

SYNH Stock Performance Analysis:

Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.35. With this latest performance, SYNH shares gained by 5.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.84 for Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.17, while it was recorded at 35.13 for the last single week of trading, and 61.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Syneos Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.91 and a Gross Margin at +18.85. Syneos Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.88.

Syneos Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

SYNH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Syneos Health Inc. go to 5.22%.

Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,491 million, or 99.30% of SYNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYNH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,577,351, which is approximately -8.421% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,849,358 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $352.31 million in SYNH stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $338.11 million in SYNH stock with ownership of nearly 5.563% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Syneos Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Syneos Health Inc. [NASDAQ:SYNH] by around 8,308,920 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 8,800,000 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 80,484,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,593,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYNH stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,225,939 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 2,456,775 shares during the same period.