Market Analysts see Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR] gaining to $60. Time to buy?

Shift4 Payments Inc. [NYSE: FOUR] gained 2.00% or 1.06 points to close at $54.06 with a heavy trading volume of 537434 shares. The company report on December 12, 2022 that Shift4 Processes First European Transactions Through SkyTab & VenueNext Technology Solutions.

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), a leader in payment processing and commerce technology, announced that it has successfully processed transactions in Europe using the company’s SkyTab point-of-sale (POS) and VenueNext mobile ordering solutions.

SkyTab is a next-generation restaurant POS system which includes cutting-edge hardware, robust functionality, powerful management tools, and various mobile solutions. VenueNext delivers a contactless, mobile ordering experience for all types of venues, including stadiums, arenas, theme parks, and entertainment facilities, as well as hotels and resorts.

It opened the trading session at $53.00, the shares rose to $54.08 and dropped to $52.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FOUR points out that the company has recorded 44.16% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -83.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, FOUR reached to a volume of 537434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOUR shares is $59.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Shift4 Payments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Shift4 Payments Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $41, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on FOUR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shift4 Payments Inc. is set at 2.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for FOUR in the course of the last twelve months was 41.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

Trading performance analysis for FOUR stock

Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.10. With this latest performance, FOUR shares gained by 19.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.72 for Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.83, while it was recorded at 53.08 for the last single week of trading, and 46.24 for the last 200 days.

Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Shift4 Payments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FOUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shift4 Payments Inc. go to 79.15%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Shift4 Payments Inc. [FOUR]

There are presently around $3,059 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOUR stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 7,927,914, which is approximately 7.529% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 5,367,010 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $290.14 million in FOUR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $249.04 million in FOUR stock with ownership of nearly -2.828% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shift4 Payments Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Shift4 Payments Inc. [NYSE:FOUR] by around 7,082,941 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 8,216,074 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 41,279,300 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,578,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FOUR stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,098,370 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,352,780 shares during the same period.