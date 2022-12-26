Market Analysts see PepGen Inc. [PEPG] gaining to $26. Time to buy?

PepGen Inc. [NASDAQ: PEPG] traded at a high on 12/23/22, posting a 0.13 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.02. The company report on December 7, 2022 that PepGen Announces IND-Enabling Preclinical Data Supporting Progression of PGN-EDODM1 into Clinical Studies.



The results of the trading session contributed to over 389608 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PepGen Inc. stands at 6.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.06%.

The market cap for PEPG stock reached $354.47 million, with 23.63 million shares outstanding and 16.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 308.50K shares, PEPG reached a trading volume of 389608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PepGen Inc. [PEPG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEPG shares is $23.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEPG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for PepGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepGen Inc. is set at 1.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.30.

How has PEPG stock performed recently?

PepGen Inc. [PEPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.70. With this latest performance, PEPG shares gained by 6.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.86% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.98 for PepGen Inc. [PEPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.05, while it was recorded at 14.74 for the last single week of trading.

PepGen Inc. [PEPG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.36.

PepGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.20 and a Current Ratio set at 13.20.

Insider trade positions for PepGen Inc. [PEPG]

There are presently around $254 million, or 76.80% of PEPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEPG stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 8,131,952, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 32.05% of the total institutional ownership; VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, holding 1,793,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.95 million in PEPG stocks shares; and SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $17.74 million in PEPG stock with ownership of nearly -0.038% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PepGen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in PepGen Inc. [NASDAQ:PEPG] by around 480,687 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 594,072 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 15,814,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,889,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEPG stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 209,965 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 113,903 shares during the same period.