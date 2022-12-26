Market Analysts see OneSpan Inc. [OSPN] gaining to $28. Time to buy?

OneSpan Inc. [NASDAQ: OSPN] slipped around -0.06 points on Friday, while shares priced at $11.53 at the close of the session, down -0.52%. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Sidoti’s December Small-Cap Virtual Conference.

Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 65 Presenting Companies.

OneSpan Inc. stock is now -31.90% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OSPN Stock saw the intraday high of $11.9555 and lowest of $11.41 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.79, which means current price is +41.47% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 262.56K shares, OSPN reached a trading volume of 108542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about OneSpan Inc. [OSPN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSPN shares is $18.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSPN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for OneSpan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2021, representing the official price target for OneSpan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on OSPN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OneSpan Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35.

How has OSPN stock performed recently?

OneSpan Inc. [OSPN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.12. With this latest performance, OSPN shares dropped by -13.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.07 for OneSpan Inc. [OSPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.02, while it was recorded at 11.67 for the last single week of trading, and 11.97 for the last 200 days.

OneSpan Inc. [OSPN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OneSpan Inc. [OSPN] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.18 and a Gross Margin at +63.17. OneSpan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.53.

OneSpan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for OneSpan Inc. [OSPN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OneSpan Inc. go to 2.00%.

Insider trade positions for OneSpan Inc. [OSPN]

There are presently around $373 million, or 83.80% of OSPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSPN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,234,967, which is approximately 2.596% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; LEGION PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,193,312 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.82 million in OSPN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $31.42 million in OSPN stock with ownership of nearly 8.273% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OneSpan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in OneSpan Inc. [NASDAQ:OSPN] by around 3,020,633 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 2,736,862 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 26,573,896 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,331,391 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSPN stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 846,956 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,772,848 shares during the same period.