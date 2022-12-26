Market Analysts see Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] gaining to $26. Time to buy?

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: EPRT] traded at a high on 12/23/22, posting a 1.16 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $23.46. The company report on December 1, 2022 that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.275 per Share, a 1.9% Increase Over Prior Quarter.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT; the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2022. On an annualized basis, this dividend of $1.10 per share of common stock represents an increase of $0.02 per share over the previous annualized dividend. The dividend is payable on January 13, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 30, 2022.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns and manages primarily single- tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses. As of September 30, 2022, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 1,572 freestanding net lease properties with a weighted average lease term of 14.0 years and a weighted average rent coverage ratio of 4.2x. In addition, as of September 30, 2022, the Company’s portfolio was 99.8% leased to 329 tenants operating 486 different concepts in 16 industries across 48 states.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 539047 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. stands at 2.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.27%.

The market cap for EPRT stock reached $3.30 billion, with 142.38 million shares outstanding and 140.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 896.16K shares, EPRT reached a trading volume of 539047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPRT shares is $25.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on EPRT stock. On May 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EPRT shares from 31 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPRT in the course of the last twelve months was 103.18.

How has EPRT stock performed recently?

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.62. With this latest performance, EPRT shares gained by 2.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.03 for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.04, while it was recorded at 23.15 for the last single week of trading, and 22.77 for the last 200 days.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.43 and a Gross Margin at +67.36. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.31.

Earnings analysis for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. go to 26.82%.

Insider trade positions for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT]

There are presently around $3,287 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPRT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,034,076, which is approximately 8.259% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,275,419 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $546.04 million in EPRT stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $268.77 million in EPRT stock with ownership of nearly 3.64% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:EPRT] by around 20,317,292 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 17,200,402 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 102,587,380 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,105,074 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPRT stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,072,154 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 612,303 shares during the same period.