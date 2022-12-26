Market Analysts see Douglas Elliman Inc. [DOUG] gaining to $8.50. Time to buy?

Douglas Elliman Inc. [NYSE: DOUG] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $4.045 during the day while it closed the day at $3.93. The company report on December 20, 2022 that /C O R R E C T I O N — Douglas Elliman Realty/.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

In the news release, Douglas Elliman Signs Eklund | Gomes Team to New, Multi-Year Deal, issued 20-Dec-2022 by Douglas Elliman Realty over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the ninth paragraph, first sentence, should read “‘When it comes to cultivating and supporting teams, Douglas Elliman is in a class of its own,’ said Julia Spillman, the team’s chief executive officer.” rather than “‘When it comes to cultivating and supporting teams, Douglas Elliman is in a class of its own,’ said Julia Spillman, the team’s chief operating officer.” as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:.

Brokerage retains the powerhouse team that has already transacted over $4 billion in 2022.

Douglas Elliman Inc. stock has also gained 1.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DOUG stock has declined by -2.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.24% and lost -65.83% year-on date.

The market cap for DOUG stock reached $323.40 million, with 77.74 million shares outstanding and 67.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 494.37K shares, DOUG reached a trading volume of 384536 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Douglas Elliman Inc. [DOUG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOUG shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOUG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Douglas Elliman Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Douglas Elliman Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOUG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOUG in the course of the last twelve months was 16.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

DOUG stock trade performance evaluation

Douglas Elliman Inc. [DOUG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.81. With this latest performance, DOUG shares dropped by -1.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.24% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.85 for Douglas Elliman Inc. [DOUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.20, while it was recorded at 3.88 for the last single week of trading, and 5.25 for the last 200 days.

Douglas Elliman Inc. [DOUG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Douglas Elliman Inc. [DOUG] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.55 and a Gross Margin at +19.96. Douglas Elliman Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.84.

Douglas Elliman Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Douglas Elliman Inc. [DOUG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $195 million, or 61.00% of DOUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOUG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,176,661, which is approximately 0.243% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,964,101 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.16 million in DOUG stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $18.86 million in DOUG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Douglas Elliman Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Douglas Elliman Inc. [NYSE:DOUG] by around 3,187,004 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 3,249,929 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 43,120,531 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,557,464 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOUG stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,310,676 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 276,415 shares during the same period.