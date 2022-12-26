Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA] moved up 3.46: Why It’s Important

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LTRPA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.46% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.96%. The company report on October 21, 2022 that Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. Announces Annual Investor Meeting.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (“Liberty TripAdvisor”) (Nasdaq: LTRPA, LTRPB) will be holding its annual Investor Meeting on Thursday, November 17, 2022, which will occur concurrent with the annual Investor Meeting of Liberty Media Corporation (“Liberty Media”). Presentations related to Liberty Media and Qurate Retail will begin at approximately 9:00 a.m. E.T. and presentations related to Liberty Broadband and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. E.T. During its annual Investor Meeting, observations may be made regarding Liberty TripAdvisor’s financial performance and outlook, as well as other forward looking matters.

The annual Investor Meeting will be held in New York, NY and is open to shareholders, research analysts and press. Registration and livestream information is available on the Liberty TripAdvisor website and at http://timesevents.nytimes.com/LibertyMedia2022InvestorDay. Please note that all in-person attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and show proof of vaccination upon arrival.

Over the last 12 months, LTRPA stock dropped by -74.34%. The average equity rating for LTRPA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $136.66 million, with 76.00 million shares outstanding and 72.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 473.57K shares, LTRPA stock reached a trading volume of 291233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA]:

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2018, representing the official price target for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTRPA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for LTRPA in the course of the last twelve months was 0.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

LTRPA Stock Performance Analysis:

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.96. With this latest performance, LTRPA shares dropped by -24.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTRPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.78 for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9340, while it was recorded at 0.6212 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1665 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.51 and a Gross Margin at +51.66. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 157.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.13.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20 million, or 44.60% of LTRPA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTRPA stocks are: COVE STREET CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 3,702,919, which is approximately 1.214% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,895,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.83 million in LTRPA stocks shares; and WITTENBERG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $1.72 million in LTRPA stock with ownership of nearly 12.44% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LTRPA] by around 4,114,403 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 9,609,591 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 18,032,807 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,756,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTRPA stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,437,135 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,627,466 shares during the same period.