KBR Inc. [KBR] gain 9.79% so far this year. What now?

KBR Inc. [NYSE: KBR] closed the trading session at $52.28 on 12/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $51.505, while the highest price level was $52.32. The company report on December 5, 2022 that KBR to Design Cutting Edge Offshore Energy Storage for CrossWind.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded a contract to provide engineering services for an innovative offshore energy storage project for CrossWind, a joint venture (JV) between Shell and Dutch utility company, Eneco.

KBR will perform a front-end engineering design of the baseload power hub (BLPH) for the Hollandse Kust (north) wind farm located offshore Netherlands.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.79 percent and weekly performance of 2.21 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, KBR reached to a volume of 532856 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KBR Inc. [KBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KBR shares is $64.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KBR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for KBR Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2022, representing the official price target for KBR Inc. stock. On June 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for KBR shares from 24 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KBR Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for KBR in the course of the last twelve months was 31.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

KBR stock trade performance evaluation

KBR Inc. [KBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.21. With this latest performance, KBR shares gained by 0.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.80 for KBR Inc. [KBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.19, while it was recorded at 51.85 for the last single week of trading, and 49.73 for the last 200 days.

KBR Inc. [KBR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KBR Inc. [KBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.63 and a Gross Margin at +10.98. KBR Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.30.

KBR Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KBR Inc. [KBR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KBR Inc. go to 13.23%.

KBR Inc. [KBR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,556 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KBR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 13,343,927, which is approximately 12.357% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,045,605 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $682.02 million in KBR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $677.02 million in KBR stock with ownership of nearly 0.901% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KBR Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in KBR Inc. [NYSE:KBR] by around 13,203,681 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 15,005,074 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 116,324,028 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,532,783 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KBR stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,759,455 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,821,399 shares during the same period.