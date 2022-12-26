JP Morgan lifts Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao [CBD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao [NYSE: CBD] jumped around 0.07 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.47 at the close of the session, up 2.06%.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao stock is now -11.65% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CBD Stock saw the intraday high of $3.55 and lowest of $3.455 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.50, which means current price is +27.11% above from all time high which was touched on 04/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 945.25K shares, CBD reached a trading volume of 538977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao [CBD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBD shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80.

How has CBD stock performed recently?

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao [CBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.03. With this latest performance, CBD shares gained by 3.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.73 for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao [CBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.65, while it was recorded at 3.37 for the last single week of trading, and 3.89 for the last 200 days.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao [CBD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao [CBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.31 and a Gross Margin at +21.82. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.54.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao [CBD]

There are presently around $47 million, or 5.80% of CBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBD stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 2,577,181, which is approximately 80.672% of the company’s market cap and around 57.40% of the total institutional ownership; BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A., holding 2,290,890 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.95 million in CBD stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $3.89 million in CBD stock with ownership of nearly 0.847% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao [NYSE:CBD] by around 5,623,307 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 5,994,880 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,058,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,676,353 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBD stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,024,024 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 3,140,846 shares during the same period.