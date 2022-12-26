Inogen Inc. [INGN] Is Currently -0.15 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Inogen Inc. [NASDAQ: INGN] price plunged by -0.15 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on December 13, 2022 that Inogen to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Inogen, Inc. (Nasdaq: INGN), a medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the homecare setting, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Nabil Shabshab, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

The one-year INGN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.11. The average equity rating for INGN stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Inogen Inc. [INGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INGN shares is $27.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Inogen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Inogen Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inogen Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for INGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.13.

INGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Inogen Inc. [INGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.68. With this latest performance, INGN shares dropped by -14.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.61 for Inogen Inc. [INGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.54, while it was recorded at 20.08 for the last single week of trading, and 25.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Inogen Inc. Fundamentals:

Inogen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Inogen Inc. [INGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $445 million, or 98.55% of INGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,866,696, which is approximately 5.485% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,682,082 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.43 million in INGN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $51.99 million in INGN stock with ownership of nearly -0.683% of the company’s market capitalization.

75 institutional holders increased their position in Inogen Inc. [NASDAQ:INGN] by around 1,502,788 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 1,784,005 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 19,042,014 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,328,807 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INGN stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 270,324 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 612,907 shares during the same period.