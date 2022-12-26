Gray Television Inc. [GTN] is -48.12% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Gray Television Inc. [NYSE: GTN] gained 1.65% or 0.17 points to close at $10.46 with a heavy trading volume of 390486 shares. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Gray Promotes Collin Gaston to Senior Vice President and Promotes Jason Mathews to General Manager of WBRC.

It opened the trading session at $10.17, the shares rose to $10.495 and dropped to $10.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GTN points out that the company has recorded -40.97% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 896.30K shares, GTN reached to a volume of 390486 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gray Television Inc. [GTN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTN shares is $16.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Gray Television Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Gray Television Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on GTN stock. On March 30, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for GTN shares from 30 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gray Television Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for GTN stock

Gray Television Inc. [GTN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.52. With this latest performance, GTN shares dropped by -4.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.04 for Gray Television Inc. [GTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.10, while it was recorded at 10.43 for the last single week of trading, and 17.30 for the last 200 days.

Gray Television Inc. [GTN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gray Television Inc. [GTN] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.60 and a Gross Margin at +24.24. Gray Television Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.95.

Gray Television Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Gray Television Inc. [GTN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gray Television Inc. go to 36.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gray Television Inc. [GTN]

There are presently around $810 million, or 91.40% of GTN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTN stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 6,585,218, which is approximately 1.967% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,682,536 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.44 million in GTN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $48.29 million in GTN stock with ownership of nearly -2.759% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gray Television Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Gray Television Inc. [NYSE:GTN] by around 5,089,614 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 5,541,431 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 66,838,373 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,469,418 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTN stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,061,324 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,445,953 shares during the same period.