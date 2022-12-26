Goldman slashes price target on Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT] – find out why.

Verint Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: VRNT] closed the trading session at $35.60 on 12/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $34.78, while the highest price level was $35.71. The company report on December 16, 2022 that Verint Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events.

Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT) today announced its participation in two upcoming investor events.

On Thursday, January 5th, members of the Verint management team will participate in a virtual bus tour hosted by Evercore.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -32.20 percent and weekly performance of -0.20 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 457.66K shares, VRNT reached to a volume of 389459 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRNT shares is $48.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Verint Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Verint Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on VRNT stock. On December 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for VRNT shares from 64 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verint Systems Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRNT in the course of the last twelve months was 21.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

VRNT stock trade performance evaluation

Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.20. With this latest performance, VRNT shares dropped by -8.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.99 for Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.32, while it was recorded at 35.53 for the last single week of trading, and 43.87 for the last 200 days.

Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.91 and a Gross Margin at +62.54. Verint Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.65.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.51.

Verint Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verint Systems Inc. go to 9.75%.

Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,360 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,411,011, which is approximately 1.217% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD, holding 5,703,664 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $203.05 million in VRNT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $175.7 million in VRNT stock with ownership of nearly 0.829% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verint Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Verint Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:VRNT] by around 4,252,672 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 3,790,110 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 58,246,169 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,288,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRNT stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 522,887 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 988,092 shares during the same period.