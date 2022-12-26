Gladstone Commercial Corporation [GOOD] stock Initiated by Colliers Securities analyst, price target now $25

Gladstone Commercial Corporation [NASDAQ: GOOD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.54% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.53%. The company report on December 21, 2022 that Gladstone Commercial Announces Industrial Acquisition in Greenville, South Carolina.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (Nasdaq:GOOD) (“Gladstone Commercial”) has acquired a 65,000 square foot industrial manufacturing facility in Greenville, South Carolina, at a weighted GAAP capitalization rate of 9.0%.

The property was acquired in a long-term sale/leaseback transaction with a 12 year absolute NNN lease. The property is 100% leased to a specialty chemical producer. The mission critical location houses manufacturing and distribution operations for chemicals to a diverse base of the tenant’s customers in the Southeast US. The acquisition is consistent with Gladstone Commercial’s growth strategy of acquiring functional assets leased to credit-worthy tenants in strong industrial locations.

Over the last 12 months, GOOD stock dropped by -23.65%. The one-year Gladstone Commercial Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.15. The average equity rating for GOOD stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $788.16 million, with 39.51 million shares outstanding and 38.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 227.00K shares, GOOD stock reached a trading volume of 143576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gladstone Commercial Corporation [GOOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOD shares is $19.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Gladstone Commercial Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gladstone Commercial Corporation is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

GOOD Stock Performance Analysis:

Gladstone Commercial Corporation [GOOD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.53. With this latest performance, GOOD shares gained by 0.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.04 for Gladstone Commercial Corporation [GOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.11, while it was recorded at 18.52 for the last single week of trading, and 19.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gladstone Commercial Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gladstone Commercial Corporation [GOOD] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.34 and a Gross Margin at +32.24. Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.81.

GOOD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gladstone Commercial Corporation go to 6.00%.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation [GOOD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $352 million, or 47.00% of GOOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,090,360, which is approximately -1.243% of the company’s market cap and around 1.47% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,582,602 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.27 million in GOOD stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $38.22 million in GOOD stock with ownership of nearly -7.809% of the company’s market capitalization.

87 institutional holders increased their position in Gladstone Commercial Corporation [NASDAQ:GOOD] by around 1,531,239 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 1,246,459 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 16,051,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,829,377 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOOD stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,223,887 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 509,169 shares during the same period.