Genuine Parts Company [GPC] Stock trading around $176.57 per share: What’s Next?

Genuine Parts Company [NYSE: GPC] gained 0.90% or 1.58 points to close at $176.57 with a heavy trading volume of 385217 shares. The company report on December 7, 2022 that Genuine Parts Company Announces Officer Changes.

Will Stengel Appointed to Expanded Role as President and Chief Operating OfficerChris Galla Appointed Senior Vice President and General Counsel.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) announced today that its board of directors has appointed William P. Stengel to the position of president and chief operating officer and Christopher T. Galla to the position of senior vice president and general counsel, effective January 1, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $174.99, the shares rose to $176.59 and dropped to $174.07, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GPC points out that the company has recorded 28.75% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -52.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 913.12K shares, GPC reached to a volume of 385217 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPC shares is $166.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Genuine Parts Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Genuine Parts Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $142, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on GPC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genuine Parts Company is set at 3.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPC in the course of the last twelve months was 38.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Genuine Parts Company [GPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.14. With this latest performance, GPC shares dropped by -4.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.02 for Genuine Parts Company [GPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 177.15, while it was recorded at 176.20 for the last single week of trading, and 150.42 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genuine Parts Company [GPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.92 and a Gross Margin at +33.61. Genuine Parts Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.76.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.47.

Genuine Parts Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genuine Parts Company go to 4.60%.

There are presently around $19,992 million, or 82.40% of GPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,760,417, which is approximately 1.478% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,800,867 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.08 billion in GPC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.34 billion in GPC stock with ownership of nearly -5.784% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genuine Parts Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 515 institutional holders increased their position in Genuine Parts Company [NYSE:GPC] by around 7,846,447 shares. Additionally, 419 investors decreased positions by around 6,746,121 shares, while 211 investors held positions by with 98,634,198 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,226,766 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPC stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 922,744 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 597,136 shares during the same period.