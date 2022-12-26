Funko Inc. [FNKO] Stock trading around $9.89 per share: What’s Next?

Funko Inc. [NASDAQ: FNKO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.20% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.61%. The company report on December 5, 2022 that Funko Initiates Leadership Changes to Strengthen Operations and Business Performance.

Funko, Inc. (“Funko” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: FNKO), a leading pop culture lifestyle brand, today announced a series of leadership changes to strengthen the Company’s operations, drive enhanced returns for stockholders and best position Funko to capture the significant opportunities ahead. These changes include:.

Brian Mariotti, Chief Creative Officer, board member and former Chief Executive Officer of Funko, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Mariotti succeeds Andrew Perlmutter, who is stepping down as CEO and will become President, effective immediately. As President, Mr. Perlmutter will focus primarily on growing the Company’s brands and will remain on the Board of Directors. Mr. Mariotti has a mandate from the Board to identify operational improvements while continuing to drive profitable growth.

Over the last 12 months, FNKO stock dropped by -47.03%. The one-year Funko Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.07. The average equity rating for FNKO stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $505.28 million, with 46.87 million shares outstanding and 31.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, FNKO stock reached a trading volume of 539343 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNKO shares is $14.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNKO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Funko Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $26 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Funko Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $16, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on FNKO stock. On June 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for FNKO shares from 25 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Funko Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNKO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

Funko Inc. [FNKO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.61. With this latest performance, FNKO shares gained by 6.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNKO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.87 for Funko Inc. [FNKO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.03, while it was recorded at 9.78 for the last single week of trading, and 18.83 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Funko Inc. [FNKO] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.27 and a Gross Margin at +33.01. Funko Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.07.

Funko Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNKO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Funko Inc. go to 19.40%.

There are presently around $299 million, or 91.70% of FNKO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNKO stocks are: WOODSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 3,172,947, which is approximately -18.067% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,094,432 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.71 million in FNKO stocks shares; and ACON EQUITY MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., currently with $17.82 million in FNKO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Funko Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Funko Inc. [NASDAQ:FNKO] by around 6,038,244 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 3,906,393 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 20,279,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,224,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNKO stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,082,131 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,661,846 shares during the same period.