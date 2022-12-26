Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] Revenue clocked in at $5.89 billion, down -16.28% YTD: What’s Next?

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [NASDAQ: FYBR] traded at a high on 12/23/22, posting a 0.78 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $24.69. The company report on December 1, 2022 that Frontier Hits Halfway Point to 10 Million Fiber Locations.

Expands fiber-optic network to 5 million homes and businesses.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 528962 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Frontier Communications Parent Inc. stands at 2.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.82%.

The market cap for FYBR stock reached $6.00 billion, with 244.98 million shares outstanding and 244.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, FYBR reached a trading volume of 528962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FYBR shares is $36.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FYBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $24 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on FYBR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for FYBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.51.

How has FYBR stock performed recently?

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.24. With this latest performance, FYBR shares dropped by -1.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FYBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.98 for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.03, while it was recorded at 24.44 for the last single week of trading, and 25.17 for the last 200 days.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.80 and a Gross Margin at +43.82. Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +77.29.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR]

There are presently around $6,109 million, or 95.98% of FYBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FYBR stocks are: ARES MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 35,205,132, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 23,018,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $568.32 million in FYBR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $566.95 million in FYBR stock with ownership of nearly 4.594% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [NASDAQ:FYBR] by around 29,845,169 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 16,182,078 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 201,385,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 247,412,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FYBR stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,280,694 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 7,045,651 shares during the same period.