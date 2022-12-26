For Summit Materials Inc. [SUM], Analyst sees a drop to $31. What next?

Summit Materials Inc. [NYSE: SUM] surged by $0.43 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $29.30 during the day while it closed the day at $29.19. The company report on December 5, 2022 that Summit Materials, Inc. Declares Special Stock Dividend.

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM) (“Summit,” “Summit Materials,” “Summit Inc.” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, today announced that it has declared a special stock dividend of 0.017 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share (“Class A Common Stock”), for each outstanding share of Class A Common Stock. The special stock dividend is payable on December 29, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 15, 2022. Cash will be paid in lieu of issuing any fractional shares of Class A Common Stock.

As previously disclosed, the Company’s subsidiary Summit Materials Holdings L.P. (“Summit Holdings”) makes cash distributions to the holders of Summit Holding’s limited partnership units (“LP Units”) to cover tax obligations arising from any estimated net taxable income of Summit Holdings allocable to holders of LP Units. As an LP Unit holder, the Company has received such cash distributions from Summit Holdings in excess of the amount required to satisfy the Company’s estimated tax obligations. As a result, the Company is using the excess cash of approximately $59,500,000 in the aggregate to acquire newly-issued LP Units from Summit Holdings and to make cash payments in lieu of issuing any fractional shares in connection with the related special stock dividend described above. The stock dividend has been declared in order to maintain an equal number of shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding to the LP Units held by the Company, and the aggregate number of Class A Common Stock issued in the stock dividend will equal the number of additional LP Units the Company is purchasing from Summit Holdings. The LP Units will be purchased at a per unit price of $29.94, which is the volume weighted average price per share of the Class A Common Stock for the five trading days ended December 2, 2022. Cash payments in lieu of fractional shares will also be made on the basis of a value per share of Class A Common Stock of $29.94 per share.

Summit Materials Inc. stock has also loss -5.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SUM stock has inclined by 23.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 21.17% and lost -26.04% year-on date.

The market cap for SUM stock reached $3.41 billion, with 119.92 million shares outstanding and 117.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 807.91K shares, SUM reached a trading volume of 391664 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here's what leading stock market gurus have to say about Summit Materials Inc. [SUM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUM shares is $35.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Summit Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Summit Materials Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on SUM stock. On June 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SUM shares from 28 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Summit Materials Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for SUM in the course of the last twelve months was 61.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

SUM stock trade performance evaluation

Summit Materials Inc. [SUM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.26. With this latest performance, SUM shares dropped by -1.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.97 for Summit Materials Inc. [SUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.47, while it was recorded at 29.40 for the last single week of trading, and 27.70 for the last 200 days.

Summit Materials Inc. [SUM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Summit Materials Inc. [SUM] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.26 and a Gross Margin at +18.42. Summit Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.32.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.56.

Summit Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Summit Materials Inc. [SUM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Summit Materials Inc. go to 14.20%.

Summit Materials Inc. [SUM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,542 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,634,465, which is approximately 1.005% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,413,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $274.79 million in SUM stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $261.84 million in SUM stock with ownership of nearly -1.777% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Summit Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Summit Materials Inc. [NYSE:SUM] by around 7,219,871 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 8,008,253 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 106,111,561 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,339,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUM stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 838,536 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 399,774 shares during the same period.