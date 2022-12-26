For Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE], Analyst sees a drop to $24. What next?

Spirit Airlines Inc. [NYSE: SAVE] traded at a low on 12/23/22, posting a -0.71 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $19.63. The company report on December 15, 2022 that New Spirit Airlines & L3Harris Pathway Program Puts Aspiring Pilots on the Fast Track to a Successful Career.

Spirit Wings Pilot Pathway Launches in Central Florida.

The sky’s the limit for aspiring Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Pilots. The carrier today announced a partnership with L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) to launch the new Spirit Wings Pilot Pathway, a partnership program in Sanford, Florida, that aims to expand the carrier’s pipeline of highly skilled, professional pilots. L3Harris’ Flight Academy is conveniently located near one of Spirit’s largest operations in Orlando, Florida, providing graduates with numerous opportunities to build relationships, access the airline’s nearby training facilities and advance to a rewarding career as a Spirit First Officer.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 383035 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Spirit Airlines Inc. stands at 2.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.39%.

The market cap for SAVE stock reached $2.15 billion, with 108.85 million shares outstanding and 108.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, SAVE reached a trading volume of 383035 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAVE shares is $26.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAVE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Spirit Airlines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Spirit Airlines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $30, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on SAVE stock. On July 29, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SAVE shares from 30 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit Airlines Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.67.

How has SAVE stock performed recently?

Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.90. With this latest performance, SAVE shares dropped by -9.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.83 for Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.86, while it was recorded at 19.56 for the last single week of trading, and 22.07 for the last 200 days.

Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.35 and a Gross Margin at -9.25. Spirit Airlines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.63.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.16.

Spirit Airlines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]

There are presently around $1,462 million, or 68.70% of SAVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAVE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,954,387, which is approximately -0.335% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,540,550 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $148.02 million in SAVE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $116.97 million in SAVE stock with ownership of nearly -1.258% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit Airlines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit Airlines Inc. [NYSE:SAVE] by around 16,538,362 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 15,873,760 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 42,081,940 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,494,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAVE stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,162,684 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 10,988,788 shares during the same period.