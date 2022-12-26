For Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC], Analyst sees a rise to $30. What next?

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [NASDAQ: PPC] price surged by 1.54 percent to reach at $0.36. The company report on October 26, 2022 that Pilgrim’s Pride Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results with $4.47 Billion in Net Sales and Operating Income Margin of 7.6%.

A sum of 388619 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 775.19K shares. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation shares reached a high of $23.96 and dropped to a low of $23.47 until finishing in the latest session at $23.80.

The one-year PPC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.71. The average equity rating for PPC stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPC shares is $27.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $35, while Stephens kept a Overweight rating on PPC stock. On February 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PPC shares from 20 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for PPC in the course of the last twelve months was 16.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

PPC Stock Performance Analysis:

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.58. With this latest performance, PPC shares dropped by -9.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.65 for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.18, while it was recorded at 23.32 for the last single week of trading, and 27.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.64 and a Gross Margin at +8.97. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.21.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.38.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

PPC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation go to -3.40%.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $966 million, or 17.70% of PPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,857,532, which is approximately 3.79% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,355,628 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $103.66 million in PPC stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $57.63 million in PPC stock with ownership of nearly -1.453% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [NASDAQ:PPC] by around 4,755,523 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 4,685,813 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 31,133,243 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,574,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPC stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,048,073 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 2,057,092 shares during the same period.