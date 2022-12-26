For Open Text Corporation [OTEX], Analyst sees a rise to $34. What next?

Open Text Corporation [NASDAQ: OTEX] jumped around 0.06 points on Friday, while shares priced at $28.96 at the close of the session, up 0.21%. The company report on December 22, 2022 that OpenText On Track to Buy Micro Focus.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

OpenText Receives All Regulatory Approvals with Expected Closing on January 31, 2023.

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) announced jointly with Micro Focus International plc (LSE: MCRO) today that all regulatory conditions pertaining to the all-cash offer by OpenText, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Open Text UK Holding Limited (Bidco), to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Micro Focus as announced on August 25, 2022 (the Acquisition), have now been satisfied. Subject to the Court sanctioning the Scheme, which is expected to occur on January 27, 2023, the Acquisition is expected to close on January 31, 2023.

Open Text Corporation stock is now -39.01% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OTEX Stock saw the intraday high of $29.00 and lowest of $28.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 48.46, which means current price is +16.26% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 778.86K shares, OTEX reached a trading volume of 287790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Open Text Corporation [OTEX]?

Citigroup have made an estimate for Open Text Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Open Text Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on OTEX stock. On July 11, 2019, analysts increased their price target for OTEX shares from 42 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Open Text Corporation is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for OTEX in the course of the last twelve months was 13.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has OTEX stock performed recently?

Open Text Corporation [OTEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.77. With this latest performance, OTEX shares dropped by -2.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.67 for Open Text Corporation [OTEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.58, while it was recorded at 28.91 for the last single week of trading, and 35.12 for the last 200 days.

Open Text Corporation [OTEX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Open Text Corporation [OTEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.81 and a Gross Margin at +60.86. Open Text Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.02.

Open Text Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Open Text Corporation [OTEX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Open Text Corporation go to -2.72%.

Insider trade positions for Open Text Corporation [OTEX]

There are presently around $5,141 million, or 77.80% of OTEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OTEX stocks are: JARISLOWSKY, FRASER LTD with ownership of 14,874,401, which is approximately -1.74% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 14,627,607 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $423.62 million in OTEX stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $349.25 million in OTEX stock with ownership of nearly -6.204% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Open Text Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Open Text Corporation [NASDAQ:OTEX] by around 21,790,317 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 21,278,468 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 134,468,805 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,537,590 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OTEX stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,976,435 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 5,791,278 shares during the same period.