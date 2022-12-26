For MasTec Inc. [MTZ], Analyst sees a drop to $110. What next?

MasTec Inc. [NYSE: MTZ] closed the trading session at $85.00 on 12/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $83.18, while the highest price level was $85.30. The company report on December 21, 2022 that MasTec Announces Planned 2023 Executive Transitions -Retirement of George Pita and the Planned Promotion of Paul DiMarco to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) today announced that George L. Pita, MasTec’s CFO is retiring, effective March 31, 2023. Additionally, the company is proud to announce the planned promotion of Paul DiMarco to Executive Vice President and CFO, effective upon Mr. Pita’s retirement.

Jose Mas, MasTec’s CEO, commented, “When George joined MasTec ten years ago, we had annual revenue of approximately $3.7 billion, and as he exits in 2023, we expect annual revenue to approximate $13 billion. During his tenure, George has provided strategic thinking and partnership, as well as financial acumen and leadership to support our incredible growth. He also developed a strong financial team with an established succession plan. I would like to thank George for his vision and dedication to MasTec and wish him well in retirement.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.89 percent and weekly performance of -0.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 805.02K shares, MTZ reached to a volume of 535189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTZ shares is $110.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for MasTec Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $122 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for MasTec Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on MTZ stock. On August 10, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MTZ shares from 120 to 115.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MasTec Inc. is set at 2.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTZ in the course of the last twelve months was 40.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

MasTec Inc. [MTZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.58. With this latest performance, MTZ shares dropped by -5.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.99 for MasTec Inc. [MTZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.62, while it was recorded at 85.21 for the last single week of trading, and 79.57 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MasTec Inc. [MTZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.69 and a Gross Margin at +9.10. MasTec Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.22.

MasTec Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MasTec Inc. go to 4.47%.

There are presently around $4,897 million, or 77.20% of MTZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,408,993, which is approximately 1.382% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,337,741 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $453.71 million in MTZ stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $281.06 million in MTZ stock with ownership of nearly 7.122% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MasTec Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 184 institutional holders increased their position in MasTec Inc. [NYSE:MTZ] by around 4,892,350 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 3,967,350 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 48,755,322 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,615,022 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTZ stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,283,417 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 893,823 shares during the same period.