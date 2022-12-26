For Federal Realty Investment Trust [FRT], Analyst sees a drop to $115. What next?

Federal Realty Investment Trust [NYSE: FRT] surged by $1.09 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $102.38 during the day while it closed the day at $102.34. The company report on December 12, 2022 that Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will announce fourth quarter 2022 earnings in a press release to be issued after market close on Monday, February 13, 2023. The Company will host a conference call on Monday, February 13th, at 5:00 PM ET.

Event: Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock has also loss -0.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FRT stock has inclined by 16.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.06% and lost -24.93% year-on date.

The market cap for FRT stock reached $8.22 billion, with 80.77 million shares outstanding and 80.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 624.72K shares, FRT reached a trading volume of 386708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Federal Realty Investment Trust [FRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRT shares is $114.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $115 to $112. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $110 to $130, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on FRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Federal Realty Investment Trust is set at 2.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for FRT in the course of the last twelve months was 93.11.

FRT stock trade performance evaluation

Federal Realty Investment Trust [FRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.19. With this latest performance, FRT shares dropped by -6.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.33 for Federal Realty Investment Trust [FRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.04, while it was recorded at 101.52 for the last single week of trading, and 106.10 for the last 200 days.

Federal Realty Investment Trust [FRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Federal Realty Investment Trust [FRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.18 and a Gross Margin at +38.61. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.42.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Federal Realty Investment Trust [FRT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Federal Realty Investment Trust go to 7.12%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust [FRT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,977 million, or 98.60% of FRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,604,385, which is approximately 3.016% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 9,600,162 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $982.48 million in FRT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $746.55 million in FRT stock with ownership of nearly -0.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Federal Realty Investment Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 204 institutional holders increased their position in Federal Realty Investment Trust [NYSE:FRT] by around 6,939,080 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 4,372,763 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 66,635,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,947,053 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRT stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 694,219 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 590,623 shares during the same period.