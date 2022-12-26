For Couchbase Inc. [BASE], Analyst sees a rise to $16. What next?

Couchbase Inc. [NASDAQ: BASE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.98% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.52%. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Couchbase Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE), the cloud database platform company, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2022.

“We are proud to have delivered third quarter results ahead of all guidance metrics,” said Matt Cain, Chairperson and CEO of Couchbase. “We saw robust bookings growth, meaningful new Capella logo additions and a rapidly growing pipeline of exciting opportunities across both new and existing customers, and all of this despite a more challenging macroeconomic environment. The investments we have made in our cloud database platform are paying off and I’m thrilled that Capella in particular is becoming an increasingly important contributor to our business.”.

Over the last 12 months, BASE stock dropped by -44.25%. The one-year Couchbase Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.2. The average equity rating for BASE stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $571.34 million, with 44.93 million shares outstanding and 44.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 219.67K shares, BASE stock reached a trading volume of 141707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Couchbase Inc. [BASE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BASE shares is $18.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BASE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Couchbase Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Couchbase Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Couchbase Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for BASE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.00.

BASE Stock Performance Analysis:

Couchbase Inc. [BASE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.52. With this latest performance, BASE shares gained by 2.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BASE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.99 for Couchbase Inc. [BASE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.72, while it was recorded at 12.84 for the last single week of trading, and 15.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Couchbase Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Couchbase Inc. [BASE] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.54 and a Gross Margin at +88.04. Couchbase Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.13.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.56.

Couchbase Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Couchbase Inc. [BASE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $368 million, or 93.30% of BASE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BASE stocks are: GPI CAPITAL, L.P. with ownership of 4,369,543, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; WEST RIM CAPITAL ASSOCIATES II, L.P., holding 3,406,128 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.94 million in BASE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $32.36 million in BASE stock with ownership of nearly 15.664% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Couchbase Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Couchbase Inc. [NASDAQ:BASE] by around 4,057,053 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 5,529,443 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 18,973,331 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,559,827 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BASE stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,066,943 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 4,333,769 shares during the same period.