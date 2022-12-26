F&G Annuities & Life Inc. [FG] gain 20.78% so far this year. What now?

F&G Annuities & Life Inc. [NYSE: FG] surged by $0.31 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $20.45 during the day while it closed the day at $20.23. The company report on December 8, 2022 that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. Declares Inaugural Quarterly Cash Dividend.

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG) (“F&G” or “the Company”), a leading provider of annuity and life insurance products, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared an inaugural quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock, pursuant to the previously announced dividend program in which the Company intends to pay quarterly cash dividends on its common stock at an initial aggregate amount of approximately $100 million per year. The dividend will be payable January 31, 2023, to stockholders of record as of January 17, 2023.

Chris Blunt, President and Chief Executive Officer of F&G stated, “Our decision to pay our inaugural cash dividend demonstrates not only the underlying strength in our business but also our commitment to creating value for our shareholders. Looking forward, we will continue to balance our capital allocation strategy as we focus on driving growth while also returning a steady stream of cash flow to our shareholders.”.

The market cap for FG stock reached $2.49 billion, with 125.00 million shares outstanding and 103.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 628.70K shares, FG reached a trading volume of 106893 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about F&G Annuities & Life Inc. [FG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FG shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for F&G Annuities & Life Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2022, representing the official price target for F&G Annuities & Life Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F&G Annuities & Life Inc. is set at 2.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for FG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.24.

FG stock trade performance evaluation

F&G Annuities & Life Inc. [FG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.43.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.44 for F&G Annuities & Life Inc. [FG]. The present Moving Average recorded at 20.01 for the last single week of trading.

F&G Annuities & Life Inc. [FG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

F&G Annuities & Life Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for F&G Annuities & Life Inc. [FG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for F&G Annuities & Life Inc. go to -1.19%.

F&G Annuities & Life Inc. [FG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $304 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,440,644, which is approximately -0.956% of the company’s market cap and around 85.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,978,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.03 million in FG stocks shares; and BRAVE WARRIOR ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $12.92 million in FG stock with ownership of nearly 2.958% of the company’s market capitalization.

259 institutional holders increased their position in F&G Annuities & Life Inc. [NYSE:FG] by around 1,465,361 shares. Additionally, 312 investors decreased positions by around 1,107,051 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 12,474,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,046,975 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FG stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 817,520 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 203,369 shares during the same period.