Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] moved down -0.22: Why It’s Important

Extreme Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: EXTR] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $18.675 during the day while it closed the day at $18.45. The company report on November 16, 2022 that City, University of London Modernizes Wireless Campus Infrastructure with Extreme Networks.

Offers 99.9% uptime for 18,000 students across 24 buildings, dramatically simplifies network management for IT staff.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced the deployment of a new Wi-Fi 6 wireless network for UK-based City, University of London, providing connectivity to over 18,000 students ​​and 2,000 staff. The new infrastructure includes the ExtremeCloud™ IQ platform, which simplifies network management and provides the IT team with full visibility and advanced analytics around network performance, usage and security. ExtremeCloud IQ also delivers insights that will help the university improve the student experience and drive operational efficiencies.

Extreme Networks Inc. stock has also loss -0.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EXTR stock has inclined by 50.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 94.21% and gained 17.52% year-on date.

The market cap for EXTR stock reached $2.43 billion, with 130.29 million shares outstanding and 128.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, EXTR reached a trading volume of 390497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXTR shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Extreme Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Extreme Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on EXTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Extreme Networks Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXTR in the course of the last twelve months was 19.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

EXTR stock trade performance evaluation

Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.97. With this latest performance, EXTR shares dropped by -7.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.65 for Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.15, while it was recorded at 18.46 for the last single week of trading, and 13.24 for the last 200 days.

Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.57 and a Gross Margin at +55.67. Extreme Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 61.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.26.

Extreme Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Extreme Networks Inc. go to 20.00%.

Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,114 million, or 88.80% of EXTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXTR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,233,647, which is approximately -0.074% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,465,971 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $230.0 million in EXTR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $174.82 million in EXTR stock with ownership of nearly 8.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Extreme Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Extreme Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:EXTR] by around 12,593,140 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 8,958,682 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 93,040,442 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,592,264 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXTR stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,444,305 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,899,557 shares during the same period.