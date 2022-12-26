Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ENTA] stock Initiated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $56

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ENTA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.38% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.75%. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in November.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections, today announced that Jay R. Luly, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two investor conferences being webcast in November:.

Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference: Fireside Chat at 2:00 p.m. ET on November 29.

Over the last 12 months, ENTA stock dropped by -38.37%. The one-year Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.58. The average equity rating for ENTA stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $982.61 million, with 20.76 million shares outstanding and 19.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 180.95K shares, ENTA stock reached a trading volume of 108074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ENTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENTA shares is $68.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on ENTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 2.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.93.

ENTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ENTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.75. With this latest performance, ENTA shares gained by 4.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.11 for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ENTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.77, while it was recorded at 46.16 for the last single week of trading, and 54.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ENTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -143.74 and a Gross Margin at +96.55. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -141.31.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.83.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ENTA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $927 million, or 95.90% of ENTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENTA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,621,795, which is approximately 2.929% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 2,072,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.51 million in ENTA stocks shares; and FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $72.94 million in ENTA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ENTA] by around 970,976 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 1,524,638 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 17,192,474 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,688,088 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENTA stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 329,234 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 445,911 shares during the same period.