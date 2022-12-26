Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG] stock Initiated by DA Davidson analyst, price target now $11

Destination XL Group Inc. [NASDAQ: DXLG] price surged by 5.22 percent to reach at $0.32. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Destination XL Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Financial Results.

Third Quarter Comparable Sales up 8.7%;Third Quarter EPS $0.16 per diluted share;Raises Fiscal 2022 Sales and Earnings Guidance.

A sum of 382576 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 762.37K shares. Destination XL Group Inc. shares reached a high of $6.45 and dropped to a low of $6.13 until finishing in the latest session at $6.45.

The one-year DXLG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.85. The average equity rating for DXLG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXLG shares is $9.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXLG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Destination XL Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Destination XL Group Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXLG in the course of the last twelve months was 12.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

DXLG Stock Performance Analysis:

Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.79. With this latest performance, DXLG shares dropped by -9.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.42 for Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.50, while it was recorded at 6.20 for the last single week of trading, and 5.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Destination XL Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.73 and a Gross Margin at +45.98. Destination XL Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 209.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.33.

Destination XL Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

DXLG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXLG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Destination XL Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

Destination XL Group Inc. [DXLG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $271 million, or 72.30% of DXLG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DXLG stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 9,870,434, which is approximately -10.027% of the company’s market cap and around 8.10% of the total institutional ownership; WOLF HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 3,856,630 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.88 million in DXLG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $22.42 million in DXLG stock with ownership of nearly 11.039% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Destination XL Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Destination XL Group Inc. [NASDAQ:DXLG] by around 7,509,281 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 5,278,392 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 29,185,504 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,973,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DXLG stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,239,968 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,579,445 shares during the same period.