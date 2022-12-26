Denbury Inc. [DEN] moved up 3.86: Why It’s Important

Denbury Inc. [NYSE: DEN] closed the trading session at $87.69 on 12/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $84.475, while the highest price level was $87.85. The company report on December 13, 2022 that Denbury Announces Key Takeaways from CCUS Business Outlook Event.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) is hosting a live webcast at 10:00 a.m. C.T. today to review its carbon capture, utilization, and storage (“CCUS”) strategy, growth plans, and financial projections. Registration for the webcast can be found on the Company’s Investor Relations website, where presentation materials are currently available. A replay of the event will be available shortly following the conclusion of the broadcast on the same website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.49 percent and weekly performance of 0.70 percent. The stock has been moved at 34.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 840.31K shares, DEN reached to a volume of 292093 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DEN shares is $113.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Denbury Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price from $103 to $108. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Denbury Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $87.75 to $103, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on DEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denbury Inc. is set at 3.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for DEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for DEN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

DEN stock trade performance evaluation

Denbury Inc. [DEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.70. With this latest performance, DEN shares dropped by -1.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.38 for Denbury Inc. [DEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.58, while it was recorded at 85.91 for the last single week of trading, and 79.15 for the last 200 days.

Denbury Inc. [DEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denbury Inc. [DEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.10 and a Gross Margin at +47.83. Denbury Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.13.

Denbury Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Denbury Inc. [DEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Denbury Inc. go to 32.60%.

Denbury Inc. [DEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,701 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DEN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,865,855, which is approximately 5.141% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,765,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $417.88 million in DEN stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $341.9 million in DEN stock with ownership of nearly 34.063% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Denbury Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Denbury Inc. [NYSE:DEN] by around 9,427,211 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 9,283,085 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 34,900,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,610,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DEN stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,237,955 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,378,949 shares during the same period.