Cricut Inc. [CRCT] Is Currently 6.77 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cricut Inc. [NASDAQ: CRCT] jumped around 0.64 points on Friday, while shares priced at $10.10 at the close of the session, up 6.77%. The company report on December 22, 2022 that Cricut, Inc. Declares Special Cash Dividend of $0.35 per share.

“We have a strong balance sheet, and we generate cash on an annual basis. Our financial profile gives us optionality to allocate cash appropriately and drive the best returns for our shareholders. We ended the third quarter with $198 million in cash and short-term investments on our balance sheet and expect to end 2022 with over $260 million, with no debt. We believe that our current and expected future cash flows are more than sufficient to fund key product development and investments for future growth. We will continue to operate our business with discipline and expect to drive improvements toward our long-term operating margin target of 15-19%,” said Kimball Shill, Cricut’s Chief Financial Officer.

Cricut Inc. stock is now -54.28% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CRCT Stock saw the intraday high of $10.22 and lowest of $9.415 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.69, which means current price is +71.77% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 179.50K shares, CRCT reached a trading volume of 144307 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cricut Inc. [CRCT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRCT shares is $7.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRCT stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Cricut Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Cricut Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CRCT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cricut Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

How has CRCT stock performed recently?

Cricut Inc. [CRCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.35. With this latest performance, CRCT shares gained by 19.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.36 for Cricut Inc. [CRCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.18, while it was recorded at 9.27 for the last single week of trading, and 9.02 for the last 200 days.

Cricut Inc. [CRCT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cricut Inc. [CRCT] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.73 and a Gross Margin at +35.02. Cricut Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.75.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.70.

Cricut Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Insider trade positions for Cricut Inc. [CRCT]

There are presently around $218 million, or 49.90% of CRCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRCT stocks are: ABDIEL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP with ownership of 14,548,434, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,469,975 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.95 million in CRCT stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $23.1 million in CRCT stock with ownership of nearly 24.632% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cricut Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Cricut Inc. [NASDAQ:CRCT] by around 962,149 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,292,217 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 19,297,570 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,551,936 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRCT stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 228,902 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 781,668 shares during the same period.