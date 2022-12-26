Craig Hallum slashes price target on Apogee Enterprises Inc. [APOG] – find out why.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: APOG] surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $44.16 during the day while it closed the day at $43.87. The company report on December 22, 2022 that Apogee Enterprises Reports Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results.

Third-quarter revenue grows 10 percent, to $368 million.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. stock has also gained 2.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, APOG stock has inclined by 17.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.69% and lost -8.89% year-on date.

The market cap for APOG stock reached $972.16 million, with 21.86 million shares outstanding and 21.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 118.94K shares, APOG reached a trading volume of 108183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apogee Enterprises Inc. [APOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APOG shares is $47.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Apogee Enterprises Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2019, representing the official price target for Apogee Enterprises Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on APOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apogee Enterprises Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for APOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for APOG in the course of the last twelve months was 46.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

APOG stock trade performance evaluation

Apogee Enterprises Inc. [APOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.19. With this latest performance, APOG shares dropped by -10.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.50 for Apogee Enterprises Inc. [APOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.68, while it was recorded at 43.94 for the last single week of trading, and 43.25 for the last 200 days.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. [APOG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apogee Enterprises Inc. [APOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.91 and a Gross Margin at +23.14. Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.37.

Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Apogee Enterprises Inc. [APOG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apogee Enterprises Inc. go to 15.00%.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. [APOG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $878 million, or 92.00% of APOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APOG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,720,209, which is approximately -1.384% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,867,095 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $125.78 million in APOG stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $63.84 million in APOG stock with ownership of nearly 2.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apogee Enterprises Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Apogee Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ:APOG] by around 752,917 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 1,710,803 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 17,540,094 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,003,814 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APOG stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 229,056 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,031,178 shares during the same period.