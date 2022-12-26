Commvault Systems Inc. [CVLT] is -9.10% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Commvault Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CVLT] slipped around -0.14 points on Friday, while shares priced at $62.65 at the close of the session, down -0.22%. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Global Research and Advisory Firm Names Commvault a Leader in Data Resilience Solutions Suites.

Commvault received highest scores in the Current Offering category and highest scores possible in Product Vision, Planned Enhancements, and Delivery Model criteria within the strategy category.

Commvault, a global enterprise leader in data protection across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments, today announced Forrester has positioned the company as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Data Resilience Solutions Suites, Q4 2022.

Commvault Systems Inc. stock is now -9.10% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CVLT Stock saw the intraday high of $62.86 and lowest of $61.99 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 70.88, which means current price is +24.65% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 311.11K shares, CVLT reached a trading volume of 106047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Commvault Systems Inc. [CVLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVLT shares is $68.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Commvault Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Commvault Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while Lake Street analysts kept a Hold rating on CVLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Commvault Systems Inc. is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVLT in the course of the last twelve months was 15.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has CVLT stock performed recently?

Commvault Systems Inc. [CVLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.92. With this latest performance, CVLT shares dropped by -4.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.59 for Commvault Systems Inc. [CVLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.26, while it was recorded at 62.95 for the last single week of trading, and 60.57 for the last 200 days.

Commvault Systems Inc. [CVLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Commvault Systems Inc. [CVLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.21 and a Gross Margin at +83.95. Commvault Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.86.

Commvault Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Commvault Systems Inc. [CVLT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Commvault Systems Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Commvault Systems Inc. [CVLT]

There are presently around $2,627 million, or 96.30% of CVLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVLT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,397,387, which is approximately 1.762% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,834,113 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $302.86 million in CVLT stocks shares; and STARBOARD VALUE LP, currently with $228.99 million in CVLT stock with ownership of nearly -3.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Commvault Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Commvault Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CVLT] by around 2,008,057 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 2,698,735 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 37,219,685 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,926,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVLT stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 842,586 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 357,849 shares during the same period.