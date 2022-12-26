Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. [COLL] Stock trading around $22.96 per share: What’s Next?

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. [NASDAQ: COLL] traded at a low on 12/23/22, posting a -0.04 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $22.96. The company report on December 22, 2022 that Appeals Court Affirms Validity of Collegium’s Belbuca® Patents.

Ruling bars ANDA filer Alvogen from entering market until 2032 patent expiry.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 106572 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. stands at 2.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.12%.

The market cap for COLL stock reached $771.00 million, with 34.57 million shares outstanding and 33.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 229.31K shares, COLL reached a trading volume of 106572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. [COLL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLL shares is $31.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price from $18 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. stock. On January 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for COLL shares from 29 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for COLL in the course of the last twelve months was 8.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has COLL stock performed recently?

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. [COLL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.92. With this latest performance, COLL shares gained by 6.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.61 for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. [COLL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.49, while it was recorded at 22.91 for the last single week of trading, and 18.18 for the last 200 days.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. [COLL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. [COLL] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.08 and a Gross Margin at +53.77. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.71.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. [COLL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. go to 0.55%.

Insider trade positions for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. [COLL]

There are presently around $831 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COLL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,743,130, which is approximately 1.628% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,333,628 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.54 million in COLL stocks shares; and EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $60.38 million in COLL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. [NASDAQ:COLL] by around 2,389,149 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 2,898,563 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 30,908,756 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,196,468 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COLL stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 822,484 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,159,523 shares during the same period.