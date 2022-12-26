Citigroup lifts Core Laboratories N.V. [CLB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Core Laboratories N.V. [NYSE: CLB] traded at a high on 12/23/22, posting a 2.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $19.66. The company report on October 26, 2022 that CORE LAB REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS:.

THIRD QUARTER REVENUE OF $126 MILLION; UP 4% SEQUENTIALLY; UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR.

THIRD QUARTER OPERATING INCOME UP OVER 25% SEQUENTIALLY AND, EX-ITEMS, UP OVER 38% SEQUENTIALLY.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 285560 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Core Laboratories N.V. stands at 6.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.54%.

The market cap for CLB stock reached $887.45 million, with 46.34 million shares outstanding and 46.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 417.19K shares, CLB reached a trading volume of 285560 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Core Laboratories N.V. [CLB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLB shares is $21.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Core Laboratories N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Core Laboratories N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19.50 to $21.30, while Piper Sandler kept a Underweight rating on CLB stock. On October 18, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CLB shares from 36 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Core Laboratories N.V. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLB in the course of the last twelve months was 216.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has CLB stock performed recently?

Core Laboratories N.V. [CLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.30. With this latest performance, CLB shares dropped by -6.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.18 for Core Laboratories N.V. [CLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.97, while it was recorded at 19.37 for the last single week of trading, and 21.65 for the last 200 days.

Core Laboratories N.V. [CLB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Core Laboratories N.V. [CLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.44 and a Gross Margin at +17.83. Core Laboratories N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.43.

Core Laboratories N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Core Laboratories N.V. [CLB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Core Laboratories N.V. go to 20.40%.

Insider trade positions for Core Laboratories N.V. [CLB]

There are presently around $904 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLB stocks are: ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 9,765,315, which is approximately 6.327% of the company’s market cap and around 0.52% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,570,223 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $109.51 million in CLB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $101.15 million in CLB stock with ownership of nearly 0.911% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Core Laboratories N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Core Laboratories N.V. [NYSE:CLB] by around 2,463,857 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 2,441,794 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 41,055,631 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,961,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLB stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 622,548 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,027,396 shares during the same period.