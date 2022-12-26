Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. [CQP] Revenue clocked in at $15.74 billion, up 41.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. [AMEX: CQP] jumped around 0.89 points on Friday, while shares priced at $58.79 at the close of the session, up 1.54%. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Cheniere Partners Announces Pricing of $430 Million Senior Secured Amortizing Notes due 2037 by Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (“Cheniere Partners”) (NYSE American: CQP) announced today that its subsidiary, Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC (“SPL”), has priced its previously announced offering of Senior Secured Amortizing Notes due 2037 (the “SPL 2037 Notes”). The principal amount of the SPL 2037 Notes will be $430 million and the SPL 2037 Notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.900% per annum. The SPL 2037 Notes will be issued at a price equal to 99.856% of par and will mature on September 15, 2037, with a weighted average life of approximately 9.5 years. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on November 29, 2022. The SPL 2037 Notes will be fully amortizing according to a fixed sculpted amortization schedule with semi-annual payments of principal and interest.

SPL intends to use the gross proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem $500 million in aggregate principal amount of SPL’s outstanding senior secured notes due 2023 (the “SPL 2023 Notes”). This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell the SPL 2023 Notes or a notice of redemption under the indenture governing the SPL 2023 Notes. The SPL 2037 Notes will rank pari passu in right of payment with all existing and future senior secured indebtedness of SPL, including its outstanding senior secured notes due 2023, senior secured notes due 2024, senior secured notes due 2025, senior secured notes due 2026, senior secured notes due 2027, senior secured notes due 2028, senior secured notes due 2030, existing senior secured notes due 2037 and its obligations under its working capital facility.

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. stock is now 41.38% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CQP Stock saw the intraday high of $59.00 and lowest of $56.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 62.08, which means current price is +46.24% above from all time high which was touched on 11/30/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 268.07K shares, CQP reached a trading volume of 141973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. [CQP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CQP shares is $52.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CQP stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $54 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on CQP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CQP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81.

How has CQP stock performed recently?

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. [CQP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.15. With this latest performance, CQP shares dropped by -2.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CQP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.58 for Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. [CQP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.69, while it was recorded at 57.79 for the last single week of trading, and 53.11 for the last 200 days.

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. [CQP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. [CQP] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.71 and a Gross Margin at +25.75. Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.69.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 167.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.55.

Earnings analysis for Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. [CQP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CQP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. go to 4.40%.

Insider trade positions for Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. [CQP]

There are presently around $13,218 million, or 46.52% of CQP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CQP stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 102,146,396, which is approximately -49.871% of the company’s market cap and around 49.57% of the total institutional ownership; BROOKFIELD CORP /ON/, holding 101,620,376 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.97 billion in CQP stocks shares; and ALPS ADVISORS INC, currently with $366.56 million in CQP stock with ownership of nearly 5.712% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. [AMEX:CQP] by around 103,040,021 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 102,575,524 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 19,211,469 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,827,014 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CQP stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 101,694,199 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 154,670 shares during the same period.