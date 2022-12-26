Charles River Laboratories International Inc. [CRL] Stock trading around $218.50 per share: What’s Next?

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. [NYSE: CRL] closed the trading session at $218.50 on 12/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $216.2225, while the highest price level was $219.11. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Charles River Laboratories Adds Craig B. Thompson, M.D. to Board of Directors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) today announced the re-appointment of Craig B. Thompson, M.D., former President and Chief Executive Officer, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, to its Board of Directors. Dr. Thompson previously served as a member of Charles River’s Board of Directors from 2013 through 2018. Dr. Thompson’s extensive scientific expertise in the fields of immuno-oncology and translational and precision medicine, together with his healthcare business leadership experience, will provide a unique contribution of knowledge and guidance to Charles River’s Board. As a member of the Board, he will serve on the Science and Technology and Strategic Planning and Capital Allocation Committees.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Thompson rejoin Charles River’s Board and to benefit from his extensive healthcare leadership experience and scientific acumen across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, in support of our commitment to working with clients from discovery and early-stage development through the safe manufacture of life-saving therapies. We look forward to working with Craig again and welcome his contributions to the continued, long-term success of Charles River,” said James C. Foster, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Charles River.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -42.01 percent and weekly performance of 1.43 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 656.17K shares, CRL reached to a volume of 285191 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Charles River Laboratories International Inc. [CRL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRL shares is $269.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $350 to $250, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on CRL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. is set at 8.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRL in the course of the last twelve months was 39.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CRL stock trade performance evaluation

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. [CRL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.43. With this latest performance, CRL shares dropped by -9.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.40 for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. [CRL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 220.76, while it was recorded at 217.34 for the last single week of trading, and 230.15 for the last 200 days.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. [CRL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. [CRL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.02 and a Gross Margin at +34.17. Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.25.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. [CRL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. go to 10.28%.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. [CRL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,210 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,977,119, which is approximately 0.119% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,309,198 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 billion in CRL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $443.8 million in CRL stock with ownership of nearly 0.948% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 306 institutional holders increased their position in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. [NYSE:CRL] by around 6,926,322 shares. Additionally, 307 investors decreased positions by around 5,151,055 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 39,225,573 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,302,950 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRL stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,807,258 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 774,285 shares during the same period.