Casey’s General Stores Inc. [CASY] Revenue clocked in at $14.94 billion, up 19.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Casey’s General Stores Inc. [NASDAQ: CASY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.61% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.02%. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Casey’s Delivers More Personalized Customer Experiences with Salesforce.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

By consolidating fragmented technologies and moving to Salesforce, Casey’s has increased customer engagement and automation, activating more marketing with less spend.

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Casey’s General Stores, Inc., the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States, has experienced increased revenue and engagement with its customer base with the help of Salesforce technology. Salesforce has assisted Casey’s in sending over 1 billion marketing messages to their more than 5.5 million Rewards loyalty members this year.

Over the last 12 months, CASY stock rose by 20.90%. The one-year Casey’s General Stores Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.86. The average equity rating for CASY stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.71 billion, with 37.28 million shares outstanding and 37.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 272.90K shares, CASY stock reached a trading volume of 144802 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Casey’s General Stores Inc. [CASY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CASY shares is $255.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CASY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Casey’s General Stores Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Casey’s General Stores Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $228, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on CASY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Casey’s General Stores Inc. is set at 5.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for CASY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for CASY in the course of the last twelve months was 22.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CASY Stock Performance Analysis:

Casey’s General Stores Inc. [CASY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.02. With this latest performance, CASY shares dropped by -1.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CASY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.81 for Casey’s General Stores Inc. [CASY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 232.24, while it was recorded at 234.28 for the last single week of trading, and 210.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Casey’s General Stores Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Casey’s General Stores Inc. [CASY] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.85 and a Gross Margin at +18.99. Casey’s General Stores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.62.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.69.

Casey’s General Stores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

CASY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CASY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Casey’s General Stores Inc. go to 8.65%.

Casey’s General Stores Inc. [CASY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,554 million, or 87.40% of CASY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CASY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,734,566, which is approximately 0.693% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,089,404 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $726.78 million in CASY stocks shares; and T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $711.32 million in CASY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Casey’s General Stores Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 213 institutional holders increased their position in Casey’s General Stores Inc. [NASDAQ:CASY] by around 5,275,528 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 5,122,156 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 21,713,631 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,111,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CASY stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,336,310 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 222,429 shares during the same period.