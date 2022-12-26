BTIG Research lifts EVO Payments Inc. [EVOP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

EVO Payments Inc. [NASDAQ: EVOP] price surged by 0.27 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on November 2, 2022 that EVO Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) (“EVO” or “EVO Payments” or the “Company”) today announced its third quarter 2022 financial results.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, reported revenue was $138.7 million compared to $135.0 million in the prior year, an increase of 3%. Adjusted revenue for the quarter was $145.6 million, an increase of 16%. On a GAAP basis for the quarter, net income was $3.8 million compared to $7.1 million in the prior year, a decrease of 46%. Adjusted EBITDA increased 11% to $57.2 million for the quarter, and on a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 21%.

A sum of 385034 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 595.08K shares. EVO Payments Inc. shares reached a high of $33.875 and dropped to a low of $33.73 until finishing in the latest session at $33.81.

The one-year EVOP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.56. The average equity rating for EVOP stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on EVO Payments Inc. [EVOP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVOP shares is $34.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVOP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for EVO Payments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2022, representing the official price target for EVO Payments Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $26 to $28, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on EVOP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EVO Payments Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for EVOP in the course of the last twelve months was 14.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

EVOP Stock Performance Analysis:

EVO Payments Inc. [EVOP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.24. With this latest performance, EVOP shares gained by 0.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.50 for EVO Payments Inc. [EVOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.62, while it was recorded at 33.74 for the last single week of trading, and 28.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EVO Payments Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EVO Payments Inc. [EVOP] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.37 and a Gross Margin at +67.95. EVO Payments Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.74.

EVO Payments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

EVOP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVOP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVO Payments Inc. go to 16.07%.

EVO Payments Inc. [EVOP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,628 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVOP stocks are: BROWN ADVISORY INC with ownership of 5,785,948, which is approximately -9.724% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,668,388 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $157.84 million in EVOP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $104.61 million in EVOP stock with ownership of nearly -8.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EVO Payments Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in EVO Payments Inc. [NASDAQ:EVOP] by around 19,259,678 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 19,389,628 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 9,490,457 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,139,763 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVOP stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,204,378 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 12,569,318 shares during the same period.