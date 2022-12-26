Bryan Garnier lifts Materialise NV [MTLS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Materialise NV [NASDAQ: MTLS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.37% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.46%. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Materialise Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS), a leading provider of additive manufacturing and medical software and of sophisticated 3D printing services, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, MTLS stock dropped by -64.74%. The one-year Materialise NV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.8. The average equity rating for MTLS stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $517.96 million, with 59.06 million shares outstanding and 8.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 200.82K shares, MTLS stock reached a trading volume of 106643 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Materialise NV [MTLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTLS shares is $15.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bryan Garnier have made an estimate for Materialise NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Materialise NV stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on MTLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Materialise NV is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTLS in the course of the last twelve months was 38.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

MTLS Stock Performance Analysis:

Materialise NV [MTLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.46. With this latest performance, MTLS shares dropped by -9.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.71 for Materialise NV [MTLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.84, while it was recorded at 8.85 for the last single week of trading, and 13.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Materialise NV Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Materialise NV [MTLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.50 and a Gross Margin at +53.01. Materialise NV’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.57.

Materialise NV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Materialise NV [MTLS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $163 million, or 28.70% of MTLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTLS stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,861,998, which is approximately -5.469% of the company’s market cap and around 2.37% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 2,949,376 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.51 million in MTLS stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $21.52 million in MTLS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Materialise NV stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Materialise NV [NASDAQ:MTLS] by around 417,290 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 973,017 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 17,438,044 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,828,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTLS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,531 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 479,916 shares during the same period.