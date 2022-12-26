BofA Securities lifts AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AmerisourceBergen Corporation [NYSE: ABC] closed the trading session at $170.01 on 12/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $168.84, while the highest price level was $170.44. The company report on December 8, 2022 that AmerisourceBergen Announces Common Share Repurchase From Walgreens Boots Alliance.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) today announced that it has agreed to repurchase shares of its common stock from Walgreens Boots Alliance Holdings LLC in the amount of approximately $200 million in concurrence with Walgreens Boots Alliance’s sale of AmerisourceBergen shares pursuant to Rule 144.

AmerisourceBergen intends to repurchase shares from Walgreens Boots Alliance at the price per share equal to the price in the Rule 144 sale. The concurrent share repurchase will be made under AmerisourceBergen’s share repurchase program, and the repurchased shares will be held in treasury.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 27.93 percent and weekly performance of 1.93 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 24.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, ABC reached to a volume of 528005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABC shares is $177.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for AmerisourceBergen Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 22, 2022, representing the official price target for AmerisourceBergen Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on ABC stock. On June 07, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ABC shares from 167 to 178.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AmerisourceBergen Corporation is set at 2.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABC in the course of the last twelve months was 18.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

ABC stock trade performance evaluation

AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.93. With this latest performance, ABC shares gained by 2.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.24 for AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 160.45, while it was recorded at 168.64 for the last single week of trading, and 151.20 for the last 200 days.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.15 and a Gross Margin at +3.19. AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28,805.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.98.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AmerisourceBergen Corporation go to 8.72%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation [ABC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,411 million, or 72.40% of ABC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,220,144, which is approximately 1.544% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,835,939 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.86 billion in ABC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.25 billion in ABC stock with ownership of nearly -2.23% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AmerisourceBergen Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 421 institutional holders increased their position in AmerisourceBergen Corporation [NYSE:ABC] by around 7,575,599 shares. Additionally, 415 investors decreased positions by around 8,646,579 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 127,363,815 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,585,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABC stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,208,212 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 1,754,739 shares during the same period.